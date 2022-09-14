Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.