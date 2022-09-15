Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.