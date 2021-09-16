Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.