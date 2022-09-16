For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
