Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.