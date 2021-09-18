This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday. I…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Monday. Th…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It…