Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

