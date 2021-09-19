This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with showers. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Monday. Th…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day…