This evening in Mattoon: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A quiet, warm day today. Temperatures will continue to rise for Saturday and Sunday. See how warm it will get, when our rain chance begins, and when it will peak in our weekend forecast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
A few showers and storms still this morning, but a dry Monday afternoon expected. Warm today, but we'll be approaching record highs on Tuesday. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
Sunny to mostly sunny skies today with above normal temperatures. The warming trend will continue for Friday. Find out how warm it will get and when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Decreasing clouds and comfortable temps today. Sunny skies all day Wednesday and that means temps will be going up. Find out how much and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Patchy fog early this morning, but the rest of Wednesday is looking sunny with increasing temperatures. Find out how warm it will get and when the next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tod…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon…