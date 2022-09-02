This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
