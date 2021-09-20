Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
