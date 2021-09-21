For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
