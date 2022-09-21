Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

