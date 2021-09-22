This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
