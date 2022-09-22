Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.