Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

