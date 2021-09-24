Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 52F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
