Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.