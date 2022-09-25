This evening in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
