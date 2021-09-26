Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
