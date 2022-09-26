 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

