This evening in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Still warm today, but a big cool down coming for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our latest forecast.
Another cold front arrives today and that will send temperatures even lower. We'll be way below normal tonight! Will it be even cooler Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Not only will we see temperatures reach the low 90s today, it's going to be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon will see warm tem…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 de…
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should …