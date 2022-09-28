 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

