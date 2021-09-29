Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
