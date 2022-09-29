 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

