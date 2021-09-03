For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
