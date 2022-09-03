 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

