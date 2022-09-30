For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another cold front arrives today and that will send temperatures even lower. We'll be way below normal tonight! Will it be even cooler Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return here.
Another unseasonably chilly morning, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Warmer, but still below normal temperatures today in central Illinois. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
This evening in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. Th…