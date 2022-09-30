 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

