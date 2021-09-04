Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mattoon. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
