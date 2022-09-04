This evening in Mattoon: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
