Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scatt…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mattoon. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leav…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Considerable cloudiness. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Friday. It …
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast cal…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temp…