Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

