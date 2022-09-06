 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

