This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
One more day with a chance of rain before a dry streak begins. Find out when showers and storms are most likely, who has the best chance, and what temperatures are looking like in our weather update.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will stick around throughout Labor Day weekend. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Temperatures on the rise today. More clouds around as well, but staying dry. Another cold front isn't too far away though. Get the latest timing on our rain chances in our updated forecast.
A nice end to August today. It's back to above normal temperatures for Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Just isolated activity during the day, but as a cold front approaches and works over us tonight, showers and storms are likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Fr…
This evening in Mattoon: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NE a…