Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.