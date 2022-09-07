Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
