This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scatt…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mattoon. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should …
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's cond…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Considerable cloudiness. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Friday. It …
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll se…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chan…