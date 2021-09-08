 Skip to main content
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

Local Weather

