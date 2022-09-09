Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
One more day with a chance of rain before a dry streak begins. Find out when showers and storms are most likely, who has the best chance, and what temperatures are looking like in our weather update.
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Very seasonable weather today with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Warmer Friday, but still staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back to the area in our updated forecast.
No rain today, just partly to mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Warming up for Thursday. See what temperatures are expected and find out when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will stick around throughout Labor Day weekend. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
This evening in Mattoon: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NE a…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 47% c…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Today's …