Storms, severe weather loom in Central Illinois forecast

The National Weather Service in Lincoln is advising residents of possible isolated storms on Wednesday and potentially severe weather on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of Central Illinois. It said isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but brief heavy downpours are possible.

Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. High temperatures in the 80s are expected.

A low pressure system will bring thunderstorms to the region on Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph are the primary threat, but large hail and tornadoes are also possible. Heavy rain and flash flooding could develop.

Good news: High pressure is expected to bring a pleasant stretch of late spring weather to Central and Southeast Illinois for Memorial Day weekend, with temperatures in the high 60s and 70s.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

