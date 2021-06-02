 Skip to main content
Thunderstorms possible for Wednesday afternoon
Thunderstorms possible for Wednesday afternoon

With the cold and snow behind us, AccuWeather's expert team of long-range forecasters are looking ahead to the summer months.

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Wednesday afternoon.

"Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, especially from near I-57 eastward," the meteorologists stated. "These are not expected to be severe."

Thursday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Along with Wednesday's expected rain, the day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees and northeast winds of 7 to 10 mph.

