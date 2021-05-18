Tuesday rains continue for Central Illinois

LINCOLN — Isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Tuesday and into the evening, meteorologists say.

"Isolated thunderstorms are possible today and tonight," the National Weather Service in Lincoln's website stated. "No severe weather is expected, although locally heavy rain will be possible."

Wednesday and Thursday may also have isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. The potential for severe thunderstorms appears low, according to meteorologists.

Temperatures on Tuesday could reach a high near 70 degrees, with south southeast winds of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

