Watch now: Central Illinois under flash flood warning; many vehicles stranded

LINCOLN — Much of Central Illinois is under a flash flood warning until 2:45 a.m. Saturday after storms dumped 2 to 5 inches of rain late Friday and caused flooding that stranded multiple vehicles in as much as 3 feet or more of water.

The warning is in effect for northwestern DeWitt, northern Logan, southwestern McLean, northeastern Mason and southeastern Tazewell counties. Most of Central Illinois is under a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Several vehicles were stuck in high water on city streets across Bloomington-Normal and several rural roads and highways, the National Weather Service said when issuing the warning about 9:23 p.m. Friday. In many cases, emergency crews had to rescue stranded motorists.

People are warned not to travel unless they are fleeing the threat of flooding or are ordered to evacuate. It is difficult to judge how deep water is, especially at night, the weather service warned.

Preliminary reports indicate vehicles being stranded at Empire Street and Towanda Avenue; Oakland Avenue and Veterans Parkway; on Four Seasons Road, Morrissey Drive and Morris Avenue; and on Interstate 55 at the Shirley exit.

The village of McLean reported 4.15 inches of rain between 7:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

The communities of Heyworth, Hartsburg and Washington reported road closures and stranded vehicles to the weather service.

The weather service reported damaged trees, flag poles, shingles and siding in Lowder in Sangamon County about 8:20 p.m., but listed no other storm damage as of 10 p.m.

Ameren reported 1,315 customers affected by 36 outages in the Bloomington area. Corn Belt Energy reported 919 customers without power in McLean, DeWitt, Logan and Tazewell counties.

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow Roger Miller on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

