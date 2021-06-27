 Skip to main content
Watch now: Coles County rainier than June average

Vehicles pass through standing water at the intersection of Logan Street and DeWitt Avenue during rainfall Sunday afternoon in Mattoon. This low lying roadway is prone to be covered by storm water.

MATTOON — Coles County is already rainier than average for June, and more rain is in the forecast through Friday, said Eastern Illinois University weather center climatologist Cameron Craig.

Running water

Water rushes Sunday afternoon over the Lake Paradise spillway south of Mattoon following rainfall over the weekend.

Coles County received .75 inches of rainfall on Friday and .8 inches on Saturday as the total for June climbed to 4.52 inches by early afternoon Sunday, Craig said. He noted that the recording for the rainfall that fell late Sunday afternoon will be known by early that evening. Still, Craig said Coles County had exceeded the 30-year average for June of 4.03 inches by Saturday night.

In addition, Craig said Coles County received 6.77 inches of rainfall in May compared to the 30-year average of 4.29 inches for that month. He said Coles County had received a total of 22.81 inches of rainfall for 2021 as of early afternoon Sunday, whereas the 30-year average for that point in the year is 20.05 inches.

Water rushes Sunday afternoon over the Lake Paradise spillway south of Mattoon following rainfall over the weekend.

"We're forecasted to have rain through Friday," Craig said, adding that he already has seen standing water in some low-lying farmland along Old State Road. "We need to start drying out in July because of the growing season for the crops."

Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said he saw some farm ponds in northwest Coles County become mini "farm lakes" on Sunday. Hilgenberg said there was some standing water on roadways in this area right after the rainfall overnight Saturday, but it quickly drained off the roads.

Hilgenberg and personnel at the Charleston and Mattoon fire stations said they had not received any reports of storm damage or flooding. Hilgenberg said he sent out weather spotters Saturday night as a precaution due to tornado watches in nearby counties, but fortunately nothing came of the storm that blew through Coles County. 

Standing water

Two vehicles pass through standing water at the intersection of Logan Street and DeWitt Avenue during rainfall Sunday afternoon in Mattoon. This low-lying roadway is prone to be covered by storm water.
Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

