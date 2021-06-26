Watch now: Flash flooding leaves people stranded, in need of rescue across Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.

Between 4 and 7 inches of rain had fallen by about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said in announcing that a flash flood warning was being extended to 2:15 p.m. Saturday for much of the area as the threat of storms remained in the forecast.

Avoid traveling in such weather, advised McLean County sheriff's Sgt. Luke Werts.

"The National Weather Service puts out a warning to 'Turn around, don't drown,'" Werts said. "Flooded areas can be deep and dangerous."

Many residents who weren't on the road were dealing with flooded basements, often the result of overwhelmed or failing sump pumps. One plumbing contractor said at 6 a.m. that he had one plumber on duty and a waiting list of more than 30 people already.

Multiple fire and police agencies, including the Hudson dive team, were called about midnight to where McLean County Road 900 East crosses Timber Creek near Funks Grove, according to reports. One person was clinging to a tree and three people who tried to rescue that person also ended up needing help, Werts said, adding he could release no more details of the incident.

All were taken to the hospital to be checked out but injuries weren't life-threatening, he said. The incident was over by about 4 a.m.

Timber Creek flooding also forced state police to close Interstate 55 between McLean and Shirley, he said.

Rescue crews were called about midnight to help a resident near Heyworth whose home was surrounded by floodwaters, according to weather service reports. About that same time, stranded motorists were aided on Interstate 74 when Kickapoo Creek flooded near Downs, on I-55 on Bloomington's southwest edge and near LeRoy.

Several vehicles were stuck in high water on city streets across Bloomington-Normal and several rural roads and highways, the National Weather Service said when issuing the warning about 9:23 p.m. Friday. In many cases, emergency crews had to rescue stranded motorists.

The flash flood warning remains in effect for all of McLean County and northern DeWitt, northern Logan, eastern Mason northeastern Piatt and southeastern Tazewell counties.

People are warned not to travel unless they are fleeing the threat of flooding or are ordered to evacuate, according to the warning statement. It is difficult to judge how deep water is, especially at night, the weather service noted.

Preliminary reports in Bloomington indicated vehicles being stranded at Empire Street and Towanda Avenue; Oakland Avenue and Veterans Parkway; on Four Seasons Road, Morrissey Drive and Morris Avenue.

The communities of Heyworth, Hartsburg and Washington reported road closures and stranded vehicles to the weather service.

The village of McLean reported 4.15 inches of rain between 7:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., according to the weather service.

The weather service also reported damaged trees, flag poles, shingles and siding in Lowder in Sangamon County about 8:20 p.m., but listed no other storm damage as of 10 p.m.

Ameren reported 822 customers in Illinois, including 221 in McLean County, without power at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Corn Belt Energy reported only one outage, in Bureau County.

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow Roger Miller on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0