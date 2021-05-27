Watch now: Latest on severe storms possible in Central Illinois

LINCOLN — Storms are on the way to Central Illinois, and meteorologists say some may be severe.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Sangamon and Morgan counties and severe storms were located in the area of Jacksonville and farther south.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the majority of counties south of Interstate 74, including Champaign, Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Piatt and Shelby counties.
As of 1140 AM, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms was moving northeast at 45 mph. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary hazards at this time. These storms will be nearing Springfield shortly after 12:30pm. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/Qb9sGcDoQy— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 27, 2021
The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. and the warning is set to expire at 1 p.m.
“We’ve got a line of storms off to the west running from Peoria down through Springfield,” said Scott Baker, a meteorologist in Lincoln. “We’re expecting the system to continue to continue to move east through that afternoon.”
According to the National Weather Service, “As the atmosphere becomes unstable this afternoon, storms may become severe.”
Baker said the major concerns from these storms are strong winds up to 60 mph, a chance of hail and “can’t rule an isolated tornado.”
Most of Central Illinois, including McLean, Macon and Coles counties, will likely see the majority of their storms after 4 p.m. with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s through the afternoon.
The strongest part of the storm is expected to be in the Decatur area by about 2 p.m. and in the Mattoon and Charleston area around 4 p.m., Baker said.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 7 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/4hakacuwBa— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 27, 2021
Some showers and storms may continue into the evening, and they may linger into Friday morning, but “the main line probably should be heading out later this evening, probably about 6 or 7 p.m tonight pushing off to the southeast,” he said.
The sky will then clear up throughout Friday and leave cooler temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees in Central Illinois, giving “a little bit of relief from the hot and humid conditions we’ve had this week,” Baker said.
The Memorial Day weekend is expected to be dry with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.
