Watch now: Latest on severe storms possible in Central Illinois

Baker said the major concerns from these storms are strong winds up to 60 mph, a chance of hail and “can’t rule an isolated tornado.”

Most of Central Illinois, including McLean, Macon and Coles counties, will likely see the majority of their storms after 4 p.m. with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s through the afternoon.

The strongest part of the storm is expected to be in the Decatur area by about 2 p.m. and in the Mattoon and Charleston area around 4 p.m., Baker said.

Some showers and storms may continue into the evening, and they may linger into Friday morning, but “the main line probably should be heading out later this evening, probably about 6 or 7 p.m tonight pushing off to the southeast,” he said.

The sky will then clear up throughout Friday and leave cooler temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees in Central Illinois, giving “a little bit of relief from the hot and humid conditions we’ve had this week,” Baker said.

The Memorial Day weekend is expected to be dry with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

