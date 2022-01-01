Watch now: Rain, little snow expected in Decatur, Mattoon

DECATUR — Central and northern Illinois are bracing for their first snow and ice storm of the winter today, but the impact will vary significantly by location.

The National Weather Service is predicting that Decatur and Mattoon will experience rain for most of Saturday, with the transition to snow not expected until this evening.

​"It'll probably just be kind of like a coating, a dusting so to speak, a couple of tenths of an inch. Decatur will probably see that," said Ed Shimon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Lincoln office. "Mattoon will be more of a glancing blow as the rain changes to snow this evening."

The Bloomington-Normal area will get hit with rain, ice and snow accumulations of between 2 and 3 inches, though the most severe winter weather is expected north of the Illinois River.

McLean, Livingston and Tazewell counties are all under winter weather advisories, while Woodford County is included in the winter storm warning.

The advisory lasts until 6 a.m. Sunday and warns of snow accumulation, possible slight ice accumulation and wind gusts as high as 30 mph, causing hazardous road conditions.

The morning started off with light rain in Decatur and much of state south of the Illinois River, while wintry precipitation arrived north of the river. The precipitation in Bloomington-Normal was expected to shift to mostly sleet and snow by mid-morning.

"Lincoln and south along I-55 will probably stay mostly rain, but as you get into McLean County, that's when the wintry precip starts angling over towards the east and including the Bloomington-Normal areas," Shimon said.

It is predicted to become all snow in McLean County by early afternoon, with 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet accumulation during the day and up to an inch overnight, the weather service predicts.

Temperatures are also dropping going into the week, with a low of 13 degrees expected tonight and a low of 0 degrees Sunday night. Both Sunday and Monday are expected to stay below freezing, at 19 degrees and 27 degrees, respectively.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is encouraging people not to travel this weekend if possible. A press release sent out Friday warns of slick roads and poor visibility. The wintry mix is expected to be most dangerous between Interstate 80 and Interstate 70.

Looking toward Sunday and Monday, IDOT is also warning of freezing on roads, especially impacting areas west of Interstate 55 on Sunday and north of Interstate 72 on Monday.

For those who are traveling, IDOT suggests driving at a slower speed, keeping the gas tank full, having emergency supplies in the vehicle, including a cellphone, and making sure someone knows the route the driver is taking. IDOT plans to have its plows out and asks drivers use extra caution and patience when driving near the plows.

Staff writer Brenden Moore contributed to this report

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

