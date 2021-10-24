Watch now: Rainy weekend doesn't dampen Mattoon residents' spirits

MATTOON — The storm that passed through Coles County overnight Saturday brought nearly an inch of rain with it in some places, but generated no reports of significant damage or flooding.

However, those tracking weather locally remained wary afterward of the possibly stronger storm forecast to pass through overnight Sunday.

“Later tonight, we have the potential for severe weather,” said Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center, said Sunday afternoon.

Craig said the storm overnight Saturday resulted from a warm front pushing north and bringing scattered rainfall, including a total of 0.91 inches for the Charleston area. He said this storm ended up hovering over northern Illinois and Indiana, and necessitating flood watches there.

A cold front is now forecast overnight Sunday to move north through Coles County and much of the rest of Illinois, Craig said. He added that the cold front could create hail and high winds, particularly in areas where the cloud cover breaks and air temperatures increase Sunday afternoon.

“If the sun shines, it will increase the severe potential,” Craig said.

Jim Hilgenberg, director of the Coles County Emergency Management Agency, said he also is concerned about the incoming cold front in the forecast. He said his office has received no reports so far of damage or flooding caused by the storm overnight Saturday.

Hilgenberg said a car did hydroplane during rainfall Sunday morning on Interstate 57 north of Mattoon and hit a guardrail, causing minor injuries. The Mattoon Fire Department reported that this crash occurred at 8:52 a.m. at mile marker 196.

Standing water was seen Sunday on some road surfaces in Mattoon, including the west southbound lane of U.S. Route 45 just north of Richmond Avenue and the west end of West Park Plaza’s parking lot.

Mattoon resident Antonio Gauna said he had planned to stay inside during the rainfall early Sunday afternoon, but his pit bulls Camelo and Kingston had other plans.

“They love the rain. I was trying to watch football, but I had two guys here saying, ‘We want to go outside,’” Gauna said, as he took the two dogs for a walk along Richmond Avenue. “As soon as they saw the rain let up, they wanted to go.”

Mattoon residents Beau and Ashley Scott and their teenage son, Lincoln, walked at a brisk clip through light rainfall that afternoon west of Mattoon High School. Ashley Scott said she walks in a variety of conditions, including in the rain if there is no lightning.

Beau Scott said they used a covered bicycle trailer as a stroller so they could take two of their younger children, 5-year-old Christian and 3-year-old Greyson, for a walk while keeping them dry.

“We are just trying to stretch their legs and get them outside,” Beau Scott said, adding they were hoping the walk would help tire out the younger children for a nap.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

