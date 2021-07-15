Watch now: Severe storms put damper on Bagelfest, antique tractor show activities

Severe weather Thursday afternoon caused some cancellations at the Mattoon Bagelfest and the East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club show while other activities continued.

The cancellations included Bagelfest's I Am They mainstage concert, Scott Wattles band shell concert and carnival armband discount night at Peterson Park, although the rides were still open for a time; and the antique tractor pull at the Coles County Fairgrounds.

Mattoon Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett said the decision to cancel Wattles' free 5 p.m. show was made when he would have needed to do an afternoon sound check at the Rotary Band Shell, where standing water covered the adjacent lawn.

"The rain was coming down pretty hard when we had to make the choice," Burgett said. "We just got buckets."

Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center, said the area received 1.1 inches of rain by early evening. Storm water flowed heavily on the sides of some roads in Charleston and Mattoon, causing passing vehicles to kick up tall sprays.

In addition, the National Weather Service placed Coles County under a tornado warning shortly before 1 p.m. Still, Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director said his office had not received any reports of damage or flooding as of early evening. He surveyed the area and did not see any signs of damage from the downpour, either.

Food vendors and merchants in Peterson Park began opening at approximately 5 p.m., after the rain subsided, to serve the community members that were starting to trickle into the park.

Elvis' Place co-owner Jason York said "it rained a lot" but he and his wife, Jamie, are accustomed to rain after bringing their Philly cheese steaks, corndogs, shakeups and more from West Frankfort to Bagelfest and other events for many years now.

York said they opened Elvis' Place at Bagelfest on Wednesday and planned to remain there through Saturday night. He said they missed Bagelfest last year when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were glad to see so many community members welcome the festival back Wednesday night.

"I think it actually made more people show up because of that. They have been quarantined. They have been wanting to go do something," York said.

Strong winds battered some of the merchant and charitable group canopies, and the Mattoon High School JROTC bottled water booth needed to move because its space was swamped.

Knights of Columbus members Doug Thomas and Mark Welton had to take down their the battered canopy for the group's 44th annual fall raffle , which has a $10,000 grand prize. The Knights' raffle booth is a fixture at Bagelfest.

"We will set up again and we will try again (Friday)," Welton said. "We figure we will abandon tonight (Thursday)."

In Charleston, the East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club's show at the fairgrounds had been set to open with the tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. Thursday that was canceled.

"We're going to try to continue to have everything physically possible as long as the weather allows us," said Justin Thomas, club vice president and show director. "If we get a bunch of rain (Friday), the tractor pull will be rained out just like tonight because it'll be muddy and we can't do anything."

Thomas said other events, such as the threshing demonstrations, that generate less mud can be pushed back to dryer times instead of being cancelled.

