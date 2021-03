Weather service: Warm weather and high winds create fire hazards

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.

According to the weather service, Monday afternoon's warm temperatures, low humidity around 30% and 15 mph southwest winds have elevated the fire conditions.

Monday's temperatures will reach into the upper 60s with possible wind gusts of up to 24 mph.

Conditions will remain the same for Tuesday; however, rain is possible by Wednesday afternoon.

