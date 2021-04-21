 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter weather hangs on for one more day
0 comments
editor's pick

Winter weather hangs on for one more day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Winter is hanging on for one more day.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a freeze warning for overnight and into early Thursday morning for Central Illinois.

After sub-freezing temperatures overnight Wednesday, the weather service warns of "sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected tonight into Thursday morning."

The NWS recommends outdoor pipes and vulnerable plants be covered for protection. "Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service stated.

Temperatures will begin to rise on Thursday and throughout the remainder of the week with highs reaching into the 60s by Saturday.

20 things you didn't know about Illinois

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News