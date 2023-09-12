TUESDAY

September 12, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Glow Up

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

In Season 5 of this U.K. reality competition series, a new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break.

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here

Netflix

Comedian Michelle Wolf is back in this three part stand-up special in which she riff s on nude beaches, the gross things men like and the serial-killer gender gap.

Football Must Go On

Paramount+ ■ New Series

This four-part, fly-on-the-wall docuseries follows the emotional and physical journey of Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk as it competes in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season against the constant backdrop of its homeland being ravaged by war.

Kelce

Prime Video

This feature-length documentary follows Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce throughout the 2022-23 NFL season.

Beat Shazam

FOX, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Season 6 of the musical game show concludes as teams try to identify the biggest hits of all time for a shot at the $1 million prize.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m. Live

Eleven performers take the stage live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as judging is turned over to the American audience to vote for its favorite performer to move to the final round.

The Swarm

The CW, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

This big-budget sci-fiseries based on the bestselling novel by German author Frank Schatzing follows a group of scientists and military personnel across the globe as a new worldwide threat emerges from an unlikely source: the water. As swarms of mussels impede large vessels, millions of strange worms suddenly appear at the bottom of the North Sea and boats are demolished by ferocious whales, those in power must uncover how these events are connected and what is causing them — or face the destruction of all humankind.

Don't Forget the Lyrics!

FOX, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The musical memory game show wraps up its second season as players try to finish the words to hit songs for a chance at the $1 million top prize.

American Experience

PBS, 8 p.m.

In "The Harvest," explore what happened when the small Mississippi town of Leland integrated its public schools in 1970. Told through the remembrances of students, teachers and parents, this film shows how the town — and America — was transformed by this event.

Welcome to Wrexham

FX, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The documentary series following soccer team Wrexham AFC and its supporters in North Wales returns for Season 2. The team, owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, continues to fight for promotion out of the National League after its painful elimination in the playoff s last season.