TUESDAY

July 18, 2023 All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream

Paramount+ ■ New Series

This three-part docuseries looks back at metal music's 1980s heyday and recounts how five young dreamers — John Corabi (Motley Crue), Janet Gardner (Vixen), Vicky Hamilton, Dave "Snake" Sabo (Skid Row) and Kip Winger (Winger) chased stardom in that cutthroat world.

Love Island USA

Peacock■ Season Premiere

Season 5 of the most-streamed original reality competition series in Peacock history begins today. This season, a new group of sexy singles head to Fiji in search of love at a beautiful villa. Episodes air six days a week.

Surf Girls Hawai'i

Prime Video ■ New Series

This four-part docuseries follows the next generation of Native Hawaiian female surfers as they compete to earn a coveted spot on the World Tour of Professional Surfing. Featured in the series is behind-the-scenes access to five of the sport's most exciting young stars: Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto and Brianna Cope.

Down to Earth With Zac Efron

The CW, 7 p.m. ■ New Series

Travel the world with Emmy Award winner Zac Efron in this reality series. In the first episode, titled "Iceland," Efron and wellness expert Darin Olien get an up-close look at Iceland's renewable-energy e orts.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m.

The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize.

Fantastic Friends

The CW, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

Actors and twin brothers James and Oliver Phelps travel the globe together in this new reality travel series. In its premiere episode, the brothers join Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia.

Southern Storytellers

PBS, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

Celebrate Southern identity through the eyes of contemporary creators of literature, music, film and television. In tonight's series premiere, actor Billy Bob Thornton, songwriter Adia Victoria, poet Jericho Brown, author David Joy and actress Mary Steenburgen reveal deep bonds with the South and the indelible imprint the region has made on their lives and work.

Justified: City Primeval

FX, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

FX brings back Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) for this eight-episode limited series expanding on the Justified universe created by Graham Yost and crime novelist Elmore Leonard. In City Primeval, Givens is thrust into Detroit's underworld as he hunts sociopath Clement "The Oklahoma Wildman" Mansell (Boyd Holbrook). Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall and Vivian Olyphant also star. The first two episodes premiere tonight.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge

NBC, 9 p.m.

Hot Wheels super fans Michael Cooney and Nick Harrison face o in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories, interests and pop-culture touchstones. WWE superstar Big E serves as guest judge.

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein

PBS, 9 p.m.

In "The American Bald Eagle," discover how the American bald eagle soared to its vaunted perch in American iconography, becoming a symbol not only of patriotism but also of environmental activism and Native American traditions.